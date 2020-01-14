Sony confirms that it’s skipping E3 2020

It’s official! Sony will be skipping E3 for the second year in a row, as the corporation sent out word through their various channels to confirm that they have other plans for 2020 and the release of the PlayStation 5 console. Plans that currently don’t include the beleaguered Electronic Entertainment Expo which has in recent years seen big names vacate the halls of the Los Angeles Convention Center and reduce the gigantic E3 of old to a shallow husk of its former glory.

“We have great respect for the [Entertainment Software Association] as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year,” a Sony spokesperson explained to GamesIndustry.biz.

After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.

It’s a massive shift for Sony as skipping E3 in a year when their first-party offerings may not have been at their strongest made perfect sense, but doing so when they have a new console to show off? Big news indeed. E3 1995 saw the unveiling of the original PlayStation in the west, the PlayStation 3’s 2005 reveal still stands as an infamous example of hype and in the years since then the brand was a regular at E3 with their massive slice of floor space that drenched the convention center in blue.

In this day and age though Sony joins Microsoft and Electronic Arts in the art of separating themselves from E3, with the Xbox brand in particular having successfully set up a celebration of their own right across the street from E3. Cheeky buggers. The hard truth of Sony’s latest exit from E3 is most likely that the brand sees little point in attending what was once the Wrestlemania of the gaming industry, preferring instead to control the message of the PlayStation 5 and the future of the brand on their own terms.

Is this the latest signal that E3 may well and truly be dead? Maybe! It’s the E3 that existed as the mecca of gaming that is on its way out, as the show is currently transforming more into a dedicated expo that runs in a similar vein to Comic Con. One that is more open to the public, focuses more on the consumer than the industry and evolves to meet those specific and potentially lucrative needs. And hopefully one that won’t leak out thousands of personal contact details for attending journalists again. Thanks for that, ESA.

