EA reveals Skate 4 development team, Full Circle

With skateboarding games undergoing a small renaissance from both big and independent developers over the last few years, it was only a matter of time before EA realised that it had a dormant franchise of its own just waiting to be dusted off and given a new lease of life. EA’s Skate series was the perfect antithesis to the dominance of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater at the time, a superb technical grind where the focus was on authentic street tricks instead of gravity-defying spectacle.

Seeing as all those new skateboarding games were in development, the announcement of Skate 4 in 2020 was very well-received news at the time. So what’s going on with the game’s development? EA announced today that it had slapped together a brand new studio to handle the project, Full Circle, which is “working on the next evolution of Skate, and set to deliver an experience that will embrace and build upon everything our community found special about the previous games”.

While there’s plenty of new blood putting the game together it is being led by series veterans, specifically Xbox Live boss Daniel McCulloch and creative leads from the original Skate trilogy Deran Chung and Cuz Parry. “The fans wished Skate back into existence and we want them involved in the process from development to game launch and beyond. We want them to feel like they are a part of Full Circle,” McCulloch said in a press statement.

We’re all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends. And, we’re looking for more developers to help us build compelling worlds for players to explore.

It’s still going to be a long wait before Skate 4 hits the scene. Job openings are up on Full Circle’s website, and plenty of new hands are still needed before the studio’s ready to ship a game that recaptures the magic of down and dirty grinding in the streets. If you’re on Xbox and you happen to have a Game Pass subscription, now’s also a great time to relive a classic as Skate 3 can be found in the EA Play section.

