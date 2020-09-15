Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is the fastest game in the series reach a million sales

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is pretty much the Bill and Ted experience that I was waiting for this year: Instantly excellent and making me want to do air guitar solos whenever I think about it:

I’m not the only person who feels this way currently. Reviews from other outlets have managed to pop an 89 Metacritic Ollie score, social media has fallen in love with Hawkman all over again and everyone is generally having a straight-up good time bro. That positive reception has managed to translate into an even more positive sales record, as Activision says that the game has not only shifted a million units across the counter, it did so in record-breaking time. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is now the fastest game in the franchise series, to reach that milestone:

It’s official – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is the fastest game to reach 1 million units sold-through in franchise history! Congrats @TonyHawk. pic.twitter.com/iy8W4ZwlY8 — Activision Blizzard (@ATVI_AB) September 14, 2020

How long that actually took is up for debate, but considering that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 launched not too long ago, I’d say that’s not a bad number at all for a game that has been out for a week and a half. There’s a number of reasons that you could attribute to why the latest Pro Skater game sold so well: It’s moderately priced, people need something to occupy their minds with as they stay at home and you can never discount the power of nostalgia.

On the flipside, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 also features a few fresh faces in the skater roster in addition to its line of icons, a next generation of legends in the making who represent a more diverse culture. The more eyeballs and hands you have on your product, the better it is for everyone. Anyway, the game’s also just so bloody good, looks gorgeous, and has a soundtrack so dang good that you want to slip into your baggiest of pants and go for a quick session outside.

