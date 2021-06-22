EA to revive established IP in July, possibly Dead Space

EA is reportedly set to announce a new entry of an already established video game IP during its next EA Play Live event. While not much is known beyond that, fans of Dead Space have begun to grow antsy thanks to a few claims made by GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb. Grub is known for his insider info and has correctly predicted several major announcements in the past. However, I wouldn’t get your hopes up too high for a Dead Space game. The actual phrasing he used to describe the project was vague at best.

Speaking in the GamesBeat Decides podcast, Grubb said that EA Motive, the development studio behind 2020’s Star Wars Squadrons, will be working on a revival of an EA property. “I think you’ll be happy,” he told fans listening to the podcast. In a previous stream, Grubb also stated, “we’re going to see it… if we’re not dead first,” which was obviously enough to get the rumour mill churning. Motive Studios has confirmed that it’s developing several still-unannounced projects but has yet to elaborate on any of them.

If anything, you can understand why Dead Space fans are so desperate for a new game. The last game in the franchise, 2013’s Dead Space 3, is considered to be the worst in the series due to its shift to more action-orientated gameplay; That and the stupid amount of microtransactions EA loaded into the game. Visceral Studios, who developed the first three Dead Space games, were shut down by EA after the third game failed to meet expectations. The rights of the franchise were transferred to EA who has yet to develop anything new with it since. Could Motive Studios return us to the boots of Isaac Clarke? Probably not… but we can hope.

Last Updated: