Elder Scrolls 6 is still years away, now please stop bugging Bethesda about it

We get it, guys. You want Elder Scrolls 6. We’ve heard you ask…so many times now. Please, just stop…nope, there you go again. Asking for more info on Elder Scrolls 6. What you need to understand is that…okay, you’re still asking us questions. Not even listening, huh? The thing about Starfield is…aaaaand we’re back to Elder Scrolls. Great. John McTotallyNotMadeGuy, Bethesda Head of Stop Asking About Elder Scrolls 6 GAWD

The previous little interaction between Bethesda and fans of the Elder Scrolls game is perhaps the most accurate representation of that relationship one is able to muster without going so far as to plant surveillance devices all over Pete Hine’s Twitter feed. Bethesda, probably sick of fielding questions on when we can expect the next entry in their beloved fantasy role-playing franchise, has reiterated once again that Elder Scrolls 6 is a long long way away.

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 10, 2020

Responding to a fan query on Twitter, Bethesda’s head of marketing Pete Hines stated, “It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations.” Well, at least we know it’s after Starfield, which…well, actually we probably know less about Starfield than the next Elder Scrolls. A new IP for Bethesda which obviously follows a sci-fi setting, Starfield has been teased for years now with Bethesda only dropping a brief teaser trailer back in 2018 which highlighted the…title card. Great.

Perhaps I’m reading a little too much into Hine’s response but there’s definitely seems to be a tone of annoyance to his text. Maybe Bethesda is just sick of people asking questions about The Elder Scrolls. Given its recent track record, one has to imagine that many fans are praying that Elder Scrolls 6 will mark a return to form for the studio. Until then, you’ll just have to go about and play one of the 500 ports of Skyrim to satiate your Elder Scrolls itch. Or play Oblivion, the obviously best Elder Scrolls game.

