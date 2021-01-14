Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion expansion delayed due to US Inauguration Day being more interesting

Sorry Oblivion fans, it looks like you’ll have to wait a little longer to really sink your teeth into that fiery hellscape again as Bethesda announce that the Gates of Oblivion expansion reveal for the Elder Scrolls Online has been delayed to prevent it from clashing with Inauguration Day over in the United States of America. The reveal was initially slated for Wednesday, 20 January but given that’s when Joe Biden steps into the White House for the first time Bethesda clearly figured more folks would be watching that rather than a trailer of weird imps jumping through fire portals. The reveal will now take place on 21 January to 26 January.

Due to Inauguration Day in the United States falling on Jan. 20, we are moving our Global Reveal Event for Gates of Oblivion from Thursday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 5pm EST/10pm GMT. Thank you for your support and we will see you soon! Details here: https://t.co/hXtzmeCpNe pic.twitter.com/qcy7NIHVmS — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 13, 2021

Truth be told, it sounds like the decision to delay was more so that Bethesda’s employees could tune in and watch the inauguration while also staying safe which makes sense given that most of Bethesda is based in the US. Of course, someone on Twitter called them out on the fact that they’re delaying a game based solely on the political events of a single (influential) country to which Bethesda responded, “Given recent events, we are opting to play it safe. We have players all over the world, but the majority of our employees live and work near the capital.”

Given that the Elder Scrolls Online’s publisher ZeniMax Media is located just North of Washington DC, one has to imagine that the higher-ups are just taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe. Following an insurrectionist movement and attempted coup at the United States Capitol last week, they’re probably all feeling a little tense about next week.

