Escape From Tarkov developer confirms playable female characters will not be added to the game

Escape From Tarkov is one of those games that I always forget exists, reminded of its presence when opening Twitch and sorting by “simulation” and “fps” in that specific order. While it’s not my cup of tea, I understand why people have flocked to the experience. I’m not going to sit here and pretend I didn’t log plenty of hours in DayZ, so having that kind of military experience with an actual incentive at the end? Yeah, I get the appeal.

Unfortunately, it seems the game’s developers, Battlestate Games, have wound up in some hot water as they have officially confirmed that they will not be adding female characters to Escape From Tarkov due to issues regarding animations and the game’s lore, which I’m sure is very important to at least three players out there.

In a thread on Twitter, Battlestate Games have stated that female characters will not be implemented as playable characters. The developers clarify that women are in the game…you just can’t play as one of them. Citing examples of female characters existing as a trader and some kind of main character in a future questline, Battlestate goes on to elaborate that women can’t be playable due to the game’s “lore” and “the huge amount of work needed with animations and gear fitting etc.”

The lore in question is never explained but out of all the Escape From Tarkov players I’ve spoken to, not a single one played the game for its story. As for the animations, I’m not a game developer so I can’t speak to the ease or difficulty of mapping animations, but this reminds me of when Ubisoft gave the same weak explanation why playable female characters weren’t possible in Assassin’s Creed Unity back in 2014.

Whatever the case may be, Escape from Tarkov is still seemingly holding its own on Twitch as it consistently pulls in thousands of views and is nearly always featured under the “Trending” category. Which I’m sure is because of how compelling the narrative is.

