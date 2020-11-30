Every video game out in December 2020 – Everyone makes way for Cyberpunk 2077

This is the end…which incidentally isn’t just a great Seth Rogen and James Franco movie, but also the theme for the final video game schedule post of 2020! November has been a merciless tyrant on your time, dropping a number of high-profile games and two next-gen consoles right off the bat. We saw a new generation begin, franchises trot out new sequels, and indies soar higher than ever before.

It has been business as usual then, with December usually marked as the afterglow of the year. Few big games ever release during this time, but this year hasn’t been an ordinary one. After years of waiting, a mountain of hype, and a few delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally ready to be released on December 10, although it’ll be facing some stiff competition that day from Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia. Good luck CDPR, you’re going to need it.

As for the rest of the month? The first week is pretty much everyone else getting the heck out of Cyberpunk dodge. Dontnod’s Twin Mirror, Empire of Sin, and Haven all look good, while Ubisoft’s trotting out a third sandbox in the form of Immortals Fenyx Rising. Which hoepfully doesn’t feature absolutely broken save-games and progression, like what Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is currently going through.

Here’s the final list, for the year:

December 1

Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Project Wingman (PC)

Worms Rumble (PC, PS4, PS5)

Chronos: Before the Ashes (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)

Twin Mirror (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds (Rift, Index, Vive)

December 2

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered (PC, Switch)

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (PC, Switch)

December 3

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale (PC, Stadia)

Absolute Drift (Switch)

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy (PC, Switch)

Per Aspera (PC)

Phogs (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, Stadia)

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Haven (PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia)

December 4

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Switch)

Tanuki Sunset (PC)

DARQ: Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light (Switch)

December 7

Drawn to Life: Two Realms (PC,Switch, iOS, Android)

December 8

Call of the Sea (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Temtem – Early Access (PS5)

December 9

Unto the End (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia) – December 9

Woodsalt (PC, Switch)

December 10

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia)

Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (PS4)

December 11

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (Oculus)

December 15

Collection of Saga Final Fantasy Legend (Switch)

December 16

MXGP 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

December 17

Airborne Kingdom (PC)

Misshitsu no Sacrifice (PC, Switch)

December 22

Override 2: Super Mech League (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch)

December 23

Who’s Your Daddy? (PC, Xbox One)

December 24

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4, Switch)

