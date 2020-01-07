Every video game out in January 2020 – Brain training, Dragon Balling and savage planet journeying

It’s a new year, and we’re officially a week into it at this point! While 2020 in general looks fantastic, the first month of our latest spin around a gigantic ball of superheated gas in the cold dark vacuum of space isn’t exactly what we’d call stellar. January is usually a bit of a dumping ground before the first main event of the year, a hive of forgotten titles which usually hail from Japan and serve as an appetiser for everything else on the horizon.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few good games to play though! As usual, Capcom comes to the rescue with an expansion to Monster Hunter World, Bandai Namco is looking to make the definitive Goku video game (Press F to ignore your children) and Pillars of Eternity 2 brings some of that good ol’ RPG magic to console.

Here’s a look at the month ahead, and while you’re here, here’s a link to 20 games that have us hot under the collar and a rather comprehensive schedule written by a devilishly handsome fella whose name rhymes with Sharon Von Trace.

January 03

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training (Switch)

January 09

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PC)

January 10

The Blind Prophet (PC)

January 14

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack (PC, PS4, Switch)

January 15

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls (PC)

January 17

Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore (Switch)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

January 21

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Moons of Madness (PS4, Xbox One)

Temtem – Steam Early Access (PC)

January 23

Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC (PS4, Xbox One)

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth (PC)

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception (PC)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, Android, iOS)

January 28

Journey to the Savage Planet (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Warcraft 3: Reforged (PC)

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (PS4, Xbox One)

January 30

Through the Darkest of Times (PC)

January TBC

Uragun – Steam Early Access (PC)

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

