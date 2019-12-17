Every video game and release date confirmed for 2020

New decade, who dis? We’re on the verge of a new era in gaming, and like anyone who has some cash to flash and a desire to forget about the fact that we’re a year away from our next vacation, we’re after some new games! So what’s on the horizon? Plenty! The year that is 2020 will have pretty much any game that your heart desires, ranging from heavyweight AAA blockbusters to indie gems.

Beyond that, we’ve got two new consoles to save up for, plenty of DLC and a whole lot of Early Access to throw into the pot as well. I’ll be keeping this list updated as time goes on, so bookmark this page and F5 whenever you need an update. So let’s get this show on the road with the Post-Christmas survival month that is:

January

Nothing too surprising here. January is usually a month reserved for chancers and Japanese heroes, with Capcom always having something to offer. This year they’ll be a bit light on saving the day, only having the PC platform expansion for Monster Hunter World to offer. It’s Bandai Namco who’s stepping up to the plate though, with a brand new Dragon Ball game that I can’t wait to get my hands on.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PC) – January 09

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) – January 17

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – January 17

Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 17

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (Switch) – January 23

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 23

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners (Switch) – January 23

Journey to the Savage Planet (PC,PS4, Xbox One) – January 28

February

And here we go! Ahead of the monolithic March that is coming, February picks up the pace with plenty of high quality releases. The superb Darksiders Genesis hops to console, Vanquish lives again with 4K console goodness and it’s time to save the day with the Caped Baldy:

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – February 04

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February 04

Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4) – February 06

Yakuza 5 (PS4) – February 11

Darksiders Genesis (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – February 14

Dreams (PS4) – February 14

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold (Switch) – February 14

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PC, PS4) – February 14

Mokoko (PC) – February 15

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PS4, Xbox One) – February 18

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition (Switch) – February 20

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (PS4, Switch) – February 20

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (PS4,Switch) – February 20

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – February 25

Two Point Hospital (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – February 25

Iron Man VR (PS4,) – February 28

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February 28

March

May the gaming gods have mercy on your soul. There’s no mistake here, as many a high profile game is ready to make their mark in March. Bethesda strikes back with DOOM Eternal, Square Enix goes for the throat with the long in development Final Fantasy VII Remake and the first proepr Half-Life game in many a year is heading to SteamVR. All that, and plenty of games aimed directly at anime fans as well:

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) – March 03

Langrisser I & II (PC, PS4, Switch) – March 10

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (PC, Xbox One) – March 11

My Hero: One’s Justice 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – March 13

Nioh 2 (PS4) – March 13

Fairy Tail (PS4 Switch) – March 19

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – March 20

Doom 64 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – March 20

Doom Eternal (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) – March 20

Bleeding Edge (PC, Xbox One) – March 24

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – March 27

Persona 5: Royal (PS4) – March 31

Half-Life: Alyx (PC) – March TBC

April

Or as well like to call it, the month of Cyberpunk. CD Projekt Red’s massively hyped game finally drops in April, and you’d have to be mad to release a game anywhere near it in that timeframe, which explains why the month of fools is so light. Capcom reckons they’ve got enough fan favour to take an early gamble in April with a remake of Resident Evil 3, while the tailend of the month is currently propped up by Gears Tactics, Predator: Hunting Grounds and Trials of Mana.

Resident Evil 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – April 03

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – April 16

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – April 24

Trials of Mana (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – April 24

Gears Tactics (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – April 28

Minecraft Dungeons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – April TBC

May

Nearly at the halfway mark of the year now! With April a distant memory, the best month (due to it being the month of mine and several other pals’ birthdays) has Avengers, Maneater and The Last of Us Part II. Fun for the whole family!

Fast & Furious Crossroads (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – May 09

Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) – May 15

Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – May 29

Maneater (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – May 22

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – May 22

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) – May 29

New World (PC) – May TBC

Quick note: There’s a lot of games not listed here, as they’re currently pencilled in for various quarterly release dates. Those are dates which are prone to delays, so until I get a definitive month I’m leaving them out for now.

