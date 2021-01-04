Every video game out in January 2021 – Assassins, mediums, and evil Exes

January is traditionally what you’d call the afterglow period of gaming. After a solid quarter in the sack with the biggest games of the year, the first month of the year is traditionally a quiet one save for Capcom which launches a big budget game to kick off the latest celestial odyssey properly. That’s not happening this year for once, but there are still two high profile games on the way!

I’m naturally quivering with delight as Hitman 3 is mere days away now, and y’all know how I have a fondness for digitally murdering horrible people and making their accidents look like bizarre accidents designed by a higher power. In addition to that, Xbox kicks off the year with an exclusive of its own, the dual-reality terror of The Medium. Time to see just how well the new SSD tech in the Xbox Series X and S consoles handle the ability to simultaneously explore reality and the afterlife.

As for the rest of the month? Mostly niche entertainment, and a few remasters. Ubisoft’s finally brought Scott Pilgrim back for the dead, ready to do battle with the evil Exes once again. There’s some presumably tepid two-wheel action in MXGP 2020 and Ride 4, plenty of JRPG action on the horizon, and anime Déjà vu: The Video Game. Re:Zero fans will get me.

Here’s the list for the month ahead.

January 7

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest (Switch)

January 8

Iris.Fall (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

January 12

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

January 14

MXGP 2020 (PS5)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

January 20

Hitman 3 (PC,PS4,PS5,Xbox One,Xbox Series X, Stadia, Switch)

January 21

Ride 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (PC)

January 22

Bladed Fury (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

January 26

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)

Cyber Shadow (Switch, PS4, Xbox One,PC)

Stronghold: Warlords (PC)

January 28

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Switch, PS4)

Gal Gun Returns (Switch)

Märchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift (Switch, PS4, PC)

The Medium (PC,Xbox Series X/S)

Olija (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Sword of the Necromancer (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PC, Xbox One)

January 29

Buddy Mission: Bond (Switch)

Gods Will Fall (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (Switch, PS4, PC)

January TBC

The Pedestrian (PS4, PS5)

Super Meat Boy Forever (PS4, Xbox One)

Woodsalt (Switch, PC)

Last Updated: