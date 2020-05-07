Everything announced in the May edition of Inside Xbox 20/20

Come one, come all and say hello to the future! Microsoft’s busy announcing a whole bunch of stuff right now for the Xbox Series X, and much like the games arriving on it I too am optimised for the hype! I’m writing this post an hour before the event kicks off, and I’ll be updating it constantly throughout the livestream so hit F5 every couple of minutes if you want to see something new.

What will Microsoft be showing off? Team Green promised “a lot”, and while my expectations are somewhat tempered, I hope that translates to a few first-party surprises and some third-party treats. Here’s everything being announced today:

Bright Memory Infinite

Dirt 5

Scorn AKA HR Geiger Boners: The Game

Chorus

Madden NFL 21 more like Mehdden 21 amirite

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2, fangs a lot

Call of the Sea

The Ascent

The Medium, which totally isn’t based on that fake psychic Long Island lady TV series

Scarlet Nexus, which looks totally sugoi UWU

Second Extinction: Reclaim Earth

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay debut I’m viking this

Last Updated: