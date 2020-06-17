Everything announced in today’s Pokémon Presents livestream

Pokémon is back in the news! During a special presentation this morning (and with another one scheduled for June 24), Nintendo had plenty to say about their money-making franchise. Here’s a brief round-up of all the announcements.

Pokémon Smile wants you to brush your filthy teeth

A free mobile app, Pokémon Smile will use augmented reality to encourage users to have a fun time brushing their teeth, lest they want their mouths to evolve into a Poison-type hive of tooth decay and GINGERVITIS.

Pokémon Cafe Mix

This one actually looks quite cute! Pokémon Cafe Mix will have you running a little slice of Parisian char, seeing to the needs of your Poke-customers and engaging in a puzzle game to serve meals to adorably artsy pocket monsters. It’ll be out on both Nintendo Switch and mobile (iOS and Android).

Pokémon Snap

Oh snap! More than two decades since the original Pokémon Snap launched on the N64 in an age where people were still using film cameras, the beloved series is making a comeback on Nintendo Switch. You’ll be able to head to new islands, snap some pics and “research various Pokémon in their natural habitats” as you build up your photodex. While maybe also discovering a new side to pocket monsters in their unique biomes.

Pokémon Go is about to get mega

Mega evolved that is! As Pokémon Go players remain at home, developer Niantic is keeping up with the times. This year’s Pokémon Go Festival will be entirely digital, but the big news here is that the Mega Evolution gameplay system from Pokémon X/Y and Sun/Moon will be coming to the game, albeit it with a Go twist. Galarian Farfetch’d is also headed to Pokémon Go, bringing its Galar region sword and shield flavour to mobile. Victini is also being teased, so get ready for VICTORY!

Oh, and your avatars can now dress up in Sword and Shield threads, to celebrate the launch of the new expansion.

Pokémon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor

With the launch of Isle of Armor, the big news today is that there’ll be a Zeroara max raid battle with a special prize: Should this version of the mighty mythical Pokémon be defeated, all players will receive a shiny Zeroara for their troubles.

Last Updated: