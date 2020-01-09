Everything Nintendo announced on today’s Pokémon Direct

Pokémon Sword and Shield may have dominated 2019, but what does 2020 have in store for the long-running franchise? Plenty! In a special Pokémon-themed Nintendo Direct today, the Big N had plenty of announcements for the series. Starting with:

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX

It’ll be out on March 6 this year (That’s quick!), with a demo going live on the Nintendo eShop later today. And yes, save games will carry over from the demo to the full game.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is getting an expansion pass

Remember how Pokémon games used to have all in one bundles like Pokémon Platinum for Ruby and Sapphire? Game Freak says that the Pokémon Expansion pass for Sword and Shield will be roughly similar, with players able to hop in right away from their current save game. There’ll be a new Wild Area to explore, more additions to the National Pokedex and even a riff or two on old legendary Pokémon by the look of things.

This will all be included with the two DLC packs, The Isle Of Armor (out in June) and The Crown Tundra (Fall 2020). Once again, each expansion pack will have different Pokémon for Sword and Shield players, so get ready to do some trading. There’s a lot more to all of this, which I’ll detail in a separate post later.

Pokémon Home launches in February

If you’re looking to complete your National Pokedex, then good news! Pokémon Hub will be live in February, and will support trading over of the 200+ Pokémon that’ll be popping up in The Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra expansions.

