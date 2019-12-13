Everything that was announced at the The Game Awards 2019

If The Game Awards just focused on the actual art of video game kudos, it’d be nice but it wouldn’t exactly be must-stream TV. Between it, the BAFTAs and the Golden Joystick Awards, video games (rightfully) get plenty of kudos from an adoring public and several judges who give the highest of nods to the games that defined the year.

Where The Game Awards sets itself apart from the pack, is in how it builds hype for games that have yet to be revealed. Essentially a classier and more intimate, previous Game Awards shows have seen plenty of big name games revealed during the course of the show. As I sit here and prep this article several hours before it even begins, there’s a part of me that’s hoping that Batman: Court of Owls is finally and officially revealed.

Will my dreams come true or will they be expertly dashed upon the rocks of disappointment? Let’s find out! Here’s everything that The Game Awards 2019 had to show off:

HUMANKIND™ – “Your Story” Gameplay Trailer

Godfall, a looter-slasher announced for PS5

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 announced

Bravely Default II announced for Nintendo Switch

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance revealed

PlayerUnknown announces Prologue

Weird West from Wolfeye Studios and Devolver Digital coming in 2020

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a single-player game from Riot

Ghost of Tsushima will be out in Summer 2020

Naraka: Bladepoint

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3 DLC revealed

No More Heroes 3

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Cloud Strife trailer

Theros Beyond Death Official Trailer – Magic: The Gathering

Sons of the Forest – Reveal Trailer

Ori and the Will of Wisps delayed to March 11

Gears Tactics coming April 28 2020

Conv/rgence: A League of Legends Story coming to PC and Console

The Wolf Among Us 2 announced

Fast and Furious: Crossroads announced, out May 2020

