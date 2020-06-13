Fae Tactics is bringing its unique and accessible blend of strategy to PC this summer

A big grid, proof that you sometimes need to be square to be cool and a whole lot of magic. I’ve got a lot of love for tactical games, thanks to titles from the past such as Final Fantasy Tactics bringing the genre into the mainstream and more recent games such as the Fire Emblem series emphasising how every step forward is fraught with peril.

The genre of tactical strategy doesn’t have too many entries within that library, but when it does? It’s well worth taking notice of. Here’s a new contender to the throne that’s coming real soon: Fae Tactics! At first glance it hits all the right notes: There’s a grid, there’s a flavour of heavy thinking to every action and you can probably find success by casting a few high-powered magic spells into the face of your nearest enemy.

If we were marking off on a checklist of grid-based strategy, Fae Tactics would look like an old dog that hasn’t had a bath in ages: All ticks. The real kicker though, is that Fae Tactics wants to improve on the genre. It doesn’t just want to add its own flavour to the pot, it wants to remove the elements that usually holds the genre back, trimming the fat off of the meat and creating an experience which is both inviting to newcomers and appealing to veterans.

The game finally has a nebulous release date: The US summer season, where it’ll rock up on PC and again on Nintendo Switch later this year. Here’s a quick look at how Fae Tactics is attempting to create more seamless gameplay within its world of tactical action:

In Fae Tactics, follow a young magic user named Peony on her journey across a vibrant world full of mystery and danger. Summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a motley crew of characters as you dive into the growing conflicts between man and magical beings known as fae.

And here’s the flavour list of what you can expect from the game!

Unique menuless turn based tactical gameplay

Manage the magical elements of your party to counter the enemies elements

Befriend a colourful cast of allies! Level Up and customize their abilities

Battle all kinds of Fae creatures and collect them into your team

Find powerful and unique Spells to help tip the scales in your favour

Traverse a variety of colourfully detailed environments in this isometric wonderland

Unravel secrets as you explore the various conflicts in the world in any order you want!

There’s a lot that I’m digging here so far, but the idea of a deep strategy game that actually respects my time? That may just be the most appealing aspect of Fae Tactics.

Last Updated: