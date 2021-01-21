Fall Guys isn’t coming to Xbox Game Pass according to Devolver and our dark lord Satan

Thanks to a perfect storm of lockdowns, a desperate need for some sort of joy, and a social media account that wielded uncanny meme skills, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout managed to score a big win with gamers when it launched last year. Part Takeshi’s Castle and part you really don’t want to know what the Bean avatar anatomy looks like, it also helped that Fall Guys was free via a PS Plus subscription.

Xbox fans expecting to see a similar treatment through the Game Pass service were in for a ravishing Rick Rude awakening yesterday. The mild drama kicked off when a comment on the Xbox Instagram account claimed that Fall Guys would be coming to Game Pass. Chatter started circulating, but Fall Guys publisher Devolver Digital quickly pounced on those rumours and tweeted “that’s incorrect”. In another tweet, Devolver confirmed that “there are no plans for Fall Guys to come to any form of Gamepass”.

That should have been the end of the story, but when pressed for a source on the Fall Guys non-rumour, the publisher of the actual game confirmed that the dark lord of hell had the final say in the matter.

Our dark lord Satan. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) January 20, 2021

If you can’t trust a demonic ruler who watches over a domain that is filled with the souls of damned teenagers who wanted to learn how to play guitar really well and quickly, who can you trust? It’s not too surprising that Devolver’s hesitant on bringing any of its games to Game Pass, as co-founder Graeme Struthers has mentioned in the past that he fears games may be buried and forgotten about due to the sheer volume of what’s available on that service.

Sorry – there has been a bit of a mixup – Fall Guys is not coming to Xbox Game Pass! — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) January 20, 2021

Fall Guys still has a healthy and active community right now, with developer Mediatonic having added new games and features to the last Bean standing game since launch. It may come to other platforms in the near future, and if you’re in China then you can expect to have a few quirky rounds of fun on mobile devices soon. Until you get to that blasted tail-catching round that is.

