Fall Guys receives new update, back-to-back team games have been eliminated

With all the bad, unpredictable and chaotic nonsense that has encapsulated this year, Fall Guys may be one of the most uplifting stories around. A humble game developed by a small team of folks that just wanted to make a fun party game (and with one of the best Twitter accounts of in recent memory), Fall Guys came out of nowhere and smashed all expectations. Remarkably simple in its design, people have flocked to the game in droves to try out the zany antics of those cute beans as they trip and fall over a myriad of obstacle courses, only to walk away frustrated because you lucked out and got two team games in a row and that just sucks.

Fortunately, that won’t be a problem any more as developer Mediatonic has just released an update that removes back-to-back team games, which is just genuinely such a relief. Alongside that needed quality of life update, there’ve been some tweaks to help balance the game including a player count increase on Fall Mountain up to 15, the timer for Team Tail Tag and Royal Fumble now clocking in at 1:30 and the Valve costumes, which used to be exclusive to Steam, will be coming to PS4. All those Sony players will know what it’s like to be swatted off a platform with a big plush wrecking ball while dressed like Gordon Freeman. Hey, I’m not judging.

Fall Guys is available now on PS+ and given that the month is reaching its end, it might be a good idea to grab it while you can. I mean, it’s free, so why not at least give it a go?

