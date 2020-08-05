Fall Guys–Ultimate Knockout’s launch was so popular, the servers took a tumble

Everyone’s at least a little clumsy, even if we don’t want to admit it. Sure, some folks are more prone to toppling over and and stubbing their toes than others and they might be ashamed of that. If you’re one of those people, then I say you should be proud! Own your inability to carry fragile objects or walk down a clear corridor without tripping over something that everyone else would have seen. It’s that kind of attitude and an embrace of clumsiness that inspired Fall Guys, a fantastically fun little multiplayer game which turned out to be so popular that the servers for the game just couldn’t handle all those players when it launched last night.

Just spoke to my friends in the server team and we have at least 120k people connected to the game right now



👀



We're currently BEEFING up our servers to cope with all of the BEANS who want to fall



There will be occasional interuptions for the next 30 mins — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

It’s difficult to describe Fall Guys without using excessive comparisons to other games. It’s like Gang Beasts, but a battle royale race where players have to navigate several dangerous obstacles that’ll fling them from the course. It’s silly, it’s quirky, the soundtrack is great and it was just barely working last night. Developer Mediatronic clearly underestimated the number of people that would login; according to their launch day tweet, over 120,000 players were getting into the mad scuffles and brawls of the game, which set the servers on fire. With issues such as frequent disconnects and missing rewards, Mediatronic has promised to bulk up the strength of their servers to accommodate the massive surge in popularity.

When we say Fall Guys is experiencing a lot of traffic…



We had over 1.5 million new players in the first 24 hours!



😳



We're working on our first patch for the game, listening to ALL of your feedback and ideas, and are super grateful to everyone who's supported so far! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OpD714xu26 August 5, 2020

I haven’t had a chance to play Fall Guys but all the videos I’ve seen of it look amazing. Just like the dumb, silly fun the world really needs right now. Just maybe give it a week before checking it out properly. It’s better to rather not be plagued by all those issues, right?

