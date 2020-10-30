Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine delayed to March 2022 at the very latest

Ubisoft’s stacked 2020 fourth quarter has already kicked off with Watch Dogs: Legion, and in a few days it’ll be time for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to axe a few questions. Come December Immortals Fenyx Rising will close out the year for the publisher, but as for 2021? You’re going to have to wait a little bit longer if you want to get your hands on games such as Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine. Like, just a few extra…months.

The new round of delays are due to “due to production challenges related to work from home” according to the latest financial earnings statement. CFO Frédérick Duguet gave a more defined estimate on when these games will launch, saying that Ubisoft expects both “high profile” titles to land within the first half of the fiscal year.

Because business is too rich to play by Gregorian calendar rules, that means that you can expect to see these games arrive sometime between April 2021 and March 2022. “Earlier this year, we introduced you to Far Cry 6–the most ambitious game in the series to date. We promised an immersive fantasy to lead a modern-day guerrilla revolution set in a rich and exotic world, filled with memorable moments, killer characters, and an epic story” Ubisoft tweeted about the delays.

While we know you are all anxious to get your hands on Far Cry 6, we want to let you know that we’ve been given more time to allow us to make this the game you aspire to play while focusing on the well-being of our teams in this unprecedented global context. Our teams around the world are working in the studios and from their homes to pour their passion and creativity into making an unforgettable game–one we hope you will love.

Far Cry 6 was originally set for a February 18, 2021 release date while Rainbow Six Quarantine was looking at early 2021 after being delayed in 2019. With three massive sandboxes dropping in the space of a few weeks though, there’ll be plenty of Ubi-content to experience until those games do eventually arrive.

