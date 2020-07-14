Far Cry 6 will see plenty of face time for Giancarlo Esposito’s villainous Anton character

Not bad.

Far Cry games, at least since the second one tragically abandoned local mercenaries urging each to skiet die bliksem, have usually followed a simple formula upon start-up: You as the rookie saviour in hostile territory, thrown right into the deep end of a massive conflict where everyone’s a bit of a bastard, but one fella in particular is real bad news.

Far Cry 3 touched on that idea with Vaas Montenegro, although it was Hoyt Volker who turned out to be the bigger threat in the end. Far Cry 4 had Pagan Min and Far Cry 5 had Joseph Seed. Great villains, whose presence was largely kept minimal so that they’d have more of an impact on the story when they did eventually show up throughout the course of their respective games.

It’s a formula that has worked well enough throughout core Far Cry entries and its spin-offs, but Ubisoft’s looking to change the formula up for Far Cry 6 now that Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito is ready to chuck a grenade into a rowdy group of protesters. According to narrative director Navid Khavari, the trinity between your character, Esposito’s character Anton and his son Diego, will for a delicious core part of the narrative that’ll see the dictator getting plenty of time in the spotlight.

“I think what was important to us from a narrative perspective – and we’re going to go much deeper into the specifics of the narrative later on – but what I can say is, Anton, Danny, and Diego are sort of this triumvirate that the story and the main game story sort of hang on,” Khavari explained to Press Start.

So it was not only important for us that you’d get a good amount of face time with Anton just to see that window into his worldview, but also to create this almost dynamic between the three of you that carries through all the way to the end of the game. I think you’re going to be seeing a lot of Anton, you’re seeing a lot of Diego and I think where it becomes really interesting is throwing Danny’s perspective into the mix.

There’s also a running theory that Diego is a young Vaas seeing as how his facial scars match perfectly, and that’s one story I cannot wait to dig further into if it happens to be true. Far Cry 6 only has a cinematic trailer for now, but I’ll bet that the actual game is more of ye olde goodness with a few new twists. Like a tiny dog in an itty-bitty wheelchair whose name is Liberty Sausage:

