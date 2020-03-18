Fights in Tight Spaces is all about claustrophobic clobberin’ time

Who would have thought, in the year of our lord Odin that the hottest trend in video games would be…cards? If you take a gander at the indie gaming scene right now, you might have noticed that deckbuilding games are all the rage right now, with developers looking to show their hand and score big in the high stakes world of genre fusions.

Here’s one game that looks like a full house of fun…AND PAIN! Wasting no time in setting up its premise, Fights in Tight Spaces is all about…well, fights in tight places! And I am completely committed to that idea. Think of it this way, some of the best action scenes in cinematic history were filmed in claustrophobic areas. Captain America introducing the fifty states of pain to a collection of HYDRA heavyweights? All done in an elevator. James Bond earning his license to kill in Casino Royale? Completed in a public bathroom that had more broken porcelain than the loo at a chilli carnival.

Fights in Tight Spaces runs with that legacy, gives it the ol’ Supherhot aesthetic inspiration and then allows you to unleash haymakers provided that you literally play your cards right. Check it out in action:

Build your deck, control the space and use the environment to defeat your enemies. With an evolving roster of abilities, you must train new cards, upgrade existing ones, and find the perfect combinations to defeat your opponents and bring down criminal organisations across the world.

And here’s the elevator pitch (I can’t escape them!) for the game, which lays its cards on the table for all to see:

In an era where espionage is handled largely by data-packets being pored over by teams of analysts, Section Eleven’s approach is more hands-on, dealing with the sorts of criminal organisations who live and operate outside the realms of electronic communication. When the rest of the intelligence services have failed, they call Section Eleven. ​As a Section Eleven agent it is your job to find direct solutions to emerging threats… largely by smashing people’s faces into things. ​The game blends deck-building, turn-based tactics, and thrilling animated fight sequences in classic action-movie settings. Learn to balance your hand, momentum, and positioning to overcome the odds to defeat your adversaries. Pick from over 150 cards as you build a deck to suit your play style and your opponents’. Encounter random events, acquire enhancements (or injuries), and make critical choices about how best to upgrade your agent for the fights ahead.

I’m down for some of that strategic fisticuffs! Fights in Tight Spaces will hit digital shelves in the third quarter of the year

Last Updated: