Final Fantasy 15 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood are coming to Xbox Game Pass in February

Xbox’s Games With Gold for February may be a bit of a wash (Getting Ms. Splosion Man almost every month is the E-TV equivalent of showing Anaconda as the prime time Sunday night movie) but at least Game Pass is proving to be some good value for money! February is here, and in the month of love Microsoft wants players to start getting romantic with their consoles as the first batch of new games for the service have been announced: Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

While Final Fantasy XV’s inclusion isn’t too surprising given how Square Enix announced at Gamescom last year that they’d be bringing pretty much their entire trademark role-playing game catalogue to Game Pass, Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s appearance earns a double-take for it’s timing. Not even a year old, Bethesda’s shooter got plenty of mixed reviews on launch day due primarily to the fact that it just couldn’t measure up to previous games such as New Order and New Colossus:

Wolfenstein Youngblood is a disappointingly bland shooter that fails to capture the intensity or passion of New Order and New Colossus, delivering a humdrum experience plagued by uninteresting design and grindy gameplay

That was July though, so maybe the latest product runs a bit better. Heck, I’m keen to give it a bash considering that it’ll only take me around an hour to download. Yes, I’m gloating about my fibre to the home connection. As for Final Fantasy 15? It’s a legend of a game, a core entry in the franchise based on a project that wasn’t originally destined for such an honour and propped up by some of the best DLC ever made according to fans. Rounding off the list is Death Squared, a pretty nifty puzzle game in which players make use of robots to navigate through deadly traps on their own or with friends.

Here’s the full release schedule:

February 6

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Final Fantasy 15

February 13

Death Squared

Not a bad month for Game Pass. Not a bad month at all.

Last Updated: