Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 devs talk about creating a bigger world, deeper combat system

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was an absolute blast when it was released in March 2020, delivering an absolutely thrilling RPG experience while also adding a few neat modern touches. Lengthy thanks to some admittedly annoying padding throughout the experience, Square Enix’s rebirth of a classic was merely part one of a massive Midgard reboot.

The biggest deviation to the remake wasn’t just in how it played or how fantastic it looked, but also in the story that it told. A hard left in a direction that opened Final Fantasy 7’s classic tale up to exciting new possibilities, you can expect Part 2 to make good use of that paradigm shift to take the franchise in a new direction that is fresh new ground for players to explore.

Speaking at The Computer Entertainment Developers Conference as translated by Twitter user aitaikimochi, producer Yoshinori Kitase said that the current goal is to keep surprising players. “Although those who played the original game know the story, they’re probably thinking what will happen now? We want to create something that can surprise them and that they can enjoy that lives up to their expectations. We did something similar in Part 1.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will also be adding a few stamps to its passport, now that the game has left the city of Midgar behind. “Part 1 was focused in Midgar and players were able to intimately feel what Midgar was like. For Part 2, we want players to experience what the rest of the world feels like,” co-director Naoki Hamaguchi said.

The team is also working on strengthening the battle system, adding new mechanics and ideas to deliver a deeper experience. Fortunately, the sequel’s development team and new recruits are itching to put their own spin on the entire system. “A word that pops into mind is action battle,” Hamaguchi said.

They experienced a new type of action battle system, and they want to contribute to the system too. They definitely contribute different ideas that will hopefully allow us to create new surprises to the battle system as well!

If you haven’t played Final Fantasy 7 Remake just yet, now is as good a time as ever to get your hands on it. February is still a quiet month, and waiting out the current dry period with a lengthy RPG doesn’t sound like a bad idea to me.

