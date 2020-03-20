Formula 1 is launching a virtual Grand Prix series to replace its postponed races

Ever thought that you could Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel a run for their money in Formula 1? It can’t be that hard. All you need is a talented team of mechanics, fast wheels and roughly $185 million to keep your operation going. Easy. For anyone who else is currently crying in poor at the thought of never being able to show the current starting grid of Formula One who’s the best, good news!

With the Coronavirus resulting in several scheduled Formula One races being postponed, Formula 1 is moving its action to a virtual track. Called the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series, the event will see the current line-up of drivers compete until May in games of F1 2019 on PC. Each driver will be racing from a remote location so as to avoid infection, with the broadcast taking place live from Gfinity Esports Arena starting on March 22.

Due to the wide variety of gaming skill levels amongst the drivers, game settings will be configured in such a way to encourage competitive and entertaining racing,” Formula 1 said in a press release.

This includes running equal car performance with fixed setups, reduced vehicle damage, and optional anti-lock brakes and traction control for those less familiar with the game. The series is strictly for entertainment purposes, to bring racing action to fans in this unprecedented scenario the world has been affected by, with no official World Championship points up for grabs for the drivers.

“We are very pleased to be able to bring some light relief in the form of the F1 Esports Virtual GP, in these unpredictable times, as we hope to entertain fans missing the regular sporting action,” Julian Tan, Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports said.

With every major sports league in the world unable to compete, it is a great time to highlight the benefits of esports and the incredible skill that’s on show.

While it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to crack the servers and enter your own team using a modified skin from Batman Arkham Knight to crush the competition with (Totally not my plan I swear), at least you’ll be able to take note of the lap times and see if you can best them in F1 2019.

Just imagine saying that you’re better than Vettel…in virtual racing. Hey, it’s something!

