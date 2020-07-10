Four out of five Capcom game sales are now digital

Which is a result that’s almost on par with five out of six people enjoying a game of Russian Roulette. This generation of gaming may have kicked off with physical sales being stronger than ever, but the march of time, better internet connections and the sudden realisation that you’ll never have to deal with people has seen the market shift massively towards the digital side of consumerism.

In an annual shareholders meeting, Capcom confirmed that digital sales had pretty much taken over wit their various titles, and the company was looking to increase that number in the years to come. With 80% of their games now being digitally distributed, that’s a whole lot less middleman in the brick and mortar scene of video game business. “While it ultimately depends on how our customers behave going forward, for the time being we are promoting our digital strategy with an objective of 90%, since there are some customers who prefer to own discs,” Capcom said via Games Industry.

We aim to continue expanding our business performance by maximizing the benefits of digital sales, which include being able to provide our content both for longer periods of time and throughout the world.

Capcom was hedging its bets on a digital future happening with their brands, but the rate at which people have adopted digital distribution has arrived sooner than the publisher and developer predicted. In 2019, digital ade up 53.3% of Capcom’s sales, with the company predicting that 2020 would see that number rise to 75.4?.

So why the bigger jump? Besides the obvious reason of 2020 being a year to stay at home and not venture out to a gaming store unless you valued your life, game expansions such as Monster Hunter World: Iceborne also helped raise those numbers. Figures like this are currently being seen throughout the industry, with Nintendo’s Switch console benefitting from an audience that prefers to purchase eShop games over foul-tasting carts.

Capcom on the other hand, provided that it can continue to push out absolute bangers such as Devil May Cry sequels, more Resident Evil remakes and a I’m still waiting for a new Dino Crisis dammit, won’t hear any complaints from me.

