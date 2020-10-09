Friday Debate – Which video game opinion results in this for you?

I love a good hot take, served up hot and thrown to the masses. Sometimes an opinion can come from out of nowhere like a Randy Orton RKO and result in a global double-take, either because of the world-shaking revelation within it or the dangerous amount of stupidity unleashed. There’s no shortage of controversial opinions in film for instance, like declaring Rocky V to be better than Rocky IV, X-Men: Dark Phoenix is actually a well-directed entry in the mutant movie franchise, and Ernest films deserve credit for being fun junk food.

Usually saying something like that, results in a few less than kind responses like this or the image above:

What about video games though? With millions of people playing them at any given time, it’s safe to say that a few rebellious opinions exist. A lot of them are bad! Like the stuff of raving lunatics who genuinely have no idea what they’re talking about and prefer to fire from the hip. Some takes are good though and once all the guns have been put away, there’s some great debate to be had.

For example Kervyn believes that Anthem deserves some more credit for what it got right, Brad believes only the first 20 minutes of a Super Mario Bros. game is worthwhile before it gets boring, and Gavin reckons that the brilliant gameplay mechanics of Dead or Alive 3 was overshadowed by a fixation on digital titillation.

What about you though? Which game do you reckon is actually great stuff despite what the critical consensus has to say, or what has received universal acclaim but won’t stand the test of time in your books? Sound off below, and please guys, do keep it civil.

