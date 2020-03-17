Gamescom is still happening as preparations continue uninterrupted

It’s still a very long time until Gamescom dawns upon us mere mortals. The annual celebration of games where players, developers and publishers all get together to play some of the latest and unreleased games is one of the highlights of the year for anyone at least partially involved in the industry. While E3 used to be hailed as the biggest and best gaming convention around, Gamescom has usurped the California-based Electronic Entertainment Expo by being not only just a more polished event but they also haven’t leaked the private information of nearly all its attendees. Good job, Gamescom. Keep up the good work.

Speaking of the topic of keeping up good work, Gamescom has confirmed that the event is still scheduled to take place later this year despite warnings of the coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in several other large conventions cancelling themselves.

A short update on the current situation:

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nZH3qMMVvj — gamescom (@gamescom) March 16, 2020

“We will of course follow the recommendations of the responsible authorities regarding major events,” Gamescom stated on Twitter,

Evaluate them on a daily basis and make our decisions after careful consideration. The preparations for Gamescom 2020 are continuing as planned according to the current status for the determined date.

This announcement follows the regulation put in place by the city of Cologne, the host of Gamescom, which banned gatherings of 1000 people or more. Considering Gamescom has roughly 300,000 attendees every year, I can’t imagine the city would be too thrilled about all those people milling about the place.

Gamescom is known for being a real clusterstorm when it does open up to the public with the convention centre and surrounding areas swarmed by fans as the city takes on droves of people who just want to play the latest games. Considering that Gamescom takes place towards the end of August, there’s still plenty of time for the coronavirus to run its course/be eradicated so here’s hoping that Gamescom does actually take place, especially now that E3 has officially been cancelled.

