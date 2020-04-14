Gears Tactics has a new trailer to remind you how violently strategic it is

With a month that began with a pair of gorgeous remakes in the shape of Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy 7, you’d be forgiven for having blown your gaming load so soon. Here’s the catch though: Good things come in threes. There’ a new Gears of War game on the horizon, albeit one that is far more tactical and cerebral in nature than any other entry in the series.

Called Gears Tactics, this spin-off swaps B for VREEEEEEEEEEM and instead goes for the turn-based strategy jugular. Set an entire 12 years before the first Gears of War game even kicks off, Gears Tactics has you commanding mankind’s last remaining military forces as they band together to drive back the Locust horde on the planet of Sera, one bloody turn at a time. You’re not just looking to outfight your opponent, you’re working to outthink them as well.

If you don’t have time to watch the trailer, here’s the grab-bag list of features that’ll make this Gears game stand out from the more savage pack:

Immersive and character-driven story

Play as the defiant soldier Gabe Diaz, rescuing and building your troops in a journey of leadership, survival and sacrifice.

Customizable squad and equipment

Prepare your troops to face tough enemies, upgrading their skills and outfitting them with loot collected in challenging missions.

Aggressive gameplay

Command your squad in fast paced, turn-based battles, advancing and surviving intense and visceral encounters with the unstoppable, swarming enemy.

Massive boss battles

Defeat towering deadly bosses that defy your strategies and completely change the scale of the battle.

Gears Tactics lands on April 28 for Xbox One and PC, with pretty much very little competition to stand in its way. Violently cerebral gaming goodness set in the Gears universe? Yeah, I’m down for that.

