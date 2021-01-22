Genshin Impact’s new year festival kicks off on February 3

Genshin Impact was a big deal in 2020, offering players a remarkably deep and fun game for the low price of nothing. While it was naturally light on content at launch, the last few weeks and months have seen it add a variety of new lands, gears, and characters to its world. Come February, the free-to-play RPG will ring in the Chinese New Year with the Lantern Rite event.

Taking place in Tayvat from February 3 within game version 1.3, anyone who participates in the Lantern Rite will receive the free four-star Liyue character along with 1600 Primogems. There’ll be a few new quests to take on, and the more requests you complete the more Festive Fever you’ll raise to help you along the way.

There’s even a tower defense game called Theater Mechanicus that can be played solo or in a group, earning winning players special Peace Talismans for use in the Xiao Market. And maybe a few other surprises as well! If you’re curious, you can check out Developer miHoYo’s game on PC, PS4, PS5, Android, and iOS.

