Get your first look at the next Assassin’s Creed right now

Get your first look at the next Assassin’s Creed right now

If any game franchise has managed to completely reinvent itself for the better, it has to be Assassin’s Creed. In danger of being a little bit too predictable, Ubisoft took the franchise back to the drawing board and unleashed Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017. A massive departure from previous games, Origins taught players to stalk like an Egyptian and was followed up a year later by Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Further polishing the new systems introduced in Origins, Odyssey proved to be Assassin’s Creed at its very best as players embarked on an epic journey across ancient Greece. Fast forward to 2020, and the next chapter in the saga is almost here.

Well, as soon as world-renowned artist BossLogic finishes drawing it!

Kode Abdo, also known as Bosslogic, is an Australian contemporary digital artist who emerged on social media with his powerful and creative works on all current trends on the Internet, notably when it comes to his favorite subject: the Entertainment industry. He is notably known for his collaboration with Marvel for a Limited Edition Avengers: Endgame poster, as well as DC Comics on the upcoming Black Adam movie starring Dwayne Johnson. As a self-taught artist, Kode first started drawing when he was 6 years old. Using mainly digital tools and graphics to create, his art reflects his passion for Entertainment, including comics, movies and video games, and his interest for all the current trends on the Internet. For the past 8 years, he has been working in digital mediums while building his brand and his studio Lineage Studios, based in New York, USA. With more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram, Kode Abdo is one of the most accomplished digital artists today.

Tune in later at 10PM, when we’ll have an exclusive interview with the artist on how he created the fantastic art for the next Assassin’s Creed chapter!

Last Updated: