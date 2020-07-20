Godzilla vs Kong – Here’s your first look at the Kaiju titans in action

Since the dawn of time, mankind has searched for an answer to a question that has plagued us throughout our entire existence. We’ve created wonders, pioneered technology and searched the heavens themselves to find a definitive conclusion to the greatest enigma of our age: Can a massive monkey take on an atomic-powered lizard in a fight? Before the comments are flooded with people going “WELL ACTUALLY DARRYN HE’S AN APE SCREEEEE”, know this: That answer is finally coming…

….Next year!

We’ve had two excellent Godzilla movies this decade, and one utterly fantastic new take on King Kong from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts that were all designed to get the hype train rolling. Final destination: The showdown of the century, a rematch decades in the making as Godzilla and Kong finally face off to see who the true king of the monsters really is.

We’ve yet to see a trailer for that upcoming titanic tussle, but where Hollywood fails to deliver, toy companies are more than happy to let loose a blast of pure atomic fire on your eyeballs with some promotional art. Here’s the image in question via Kaiju News Network, that shows off Kong just as he’s about to deliver a haymaker to Godzilla:

Damn he’s big! While Godzilla appears to be stable at around 120 meters, Kong has clearly done some growing up in the last half century since he was last seen. It’s not too surprising, as John C. Reilly’s character of Hank Marlow remarked that the aggro ape was “still growing”. Who will win though? The tale of the tape has the two pretty much neck for neck in the talent department.

Kong has speed, agility and raw animal cunning, whereas Godzilla is able to shrug off nuclear blasts with his thick hide and can unleash his trademark atomic breath if pushed into a corner. The only way to see who comes out on top, is to grab a ringside seat when the film debuts next year on May 21. Godzilla vs Kong also has some humans thrown into the mix, in the form of Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, and Eiza González.

Last Updated: