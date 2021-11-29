Going Flawless in Trials of Osiris: Best Tips on How to Do That

Trials are one of the most challenging and time-consuming activities available in D2 right now. And what makes it even worse is that it is also time-limited—you have only the weekends to obtain all flawless Trials of Osiris rewards, according to Fandom. In this guide, you’ll learn everything about the quickest ways to get ready for the activity properly, as well as a few facts about a Destiny service and how they can help you in this case.​​

Have a team

Trials of Osiris Flawless is all about teamwork. You can go in there and expect that everything will go smoothly without having a reliable team on your side. You can find the teammates in the game, but it’s always better to be fully prepped to ensure that luck is on your side, so make sure you find the right team before going in.

Grab the right weapons

It takes more than bravery and skill to complete the challenge. You need to have suitable weapons in your arsenal for this activity that will guarantee success. Of course, meta shifts every season, but there are tons of weapons that are ultimate classics and have always remained players’ favorites for going into Trials. All you need to do to find the right firearms is just check what players choose most often for this activity and why, and you’ll be good to go.

Passage of Mercy can save your game

Use it no matter what, even if you are sure that you’ll be the winner. You never know what kind of matches you’ll have next. It’s better to play safe, right? Passage of Mercy will provide you with one less per ticket, which might not seem like a big deal, but it can turn out to be one in the most unexpected case (more info).

Keep Supers in mind

There are many tricks you can use when it comes to Supers. You can see your enemies’ Supers, which allows you to build your tactics around that fact. And remember that it is much better to not rush with using your Super and wait a bit instead. The same goes for using Supers altogether, but in this case, it’s better to do that only in some tense situations and use your Supers separately most of the time.

Do some practice

You can play other PvP activities while Trials of Osiris are not available to prep yourself for Trials. You can even work with Trials Flawless carry services, who will guide you through the activity and break down main strategies, so you would be ready for anything when the weekend begins.

Team up with professionals

If you don’t want to waste your time and be 100% sure that you’ll succeed, there is one thing you can do to secure the win—get assistance from Trials of Osiris carry services. These guys will do their best to help you out even with the most excruciating challenges. Lfcarry Destiny 2 carry services are the best tool for all players who would like to keep up with the game, participate in all possible activities, obtain all kinds of rewards, and become skilled players, so check them out if you would like to step up your game in the best way possible.

Flawless Trials of Osiris has always been one of the most difficult activities in the game, but it doesn’t mean that it’s an unbeatable one. And to get all the finest rewards, you don’t even have to do everything by yourself—all you need to do is just grab Trials of Osiris boost, and all kinds of goodies will be yours.

Last Updated: