Google Stadia is finally receiving a new batch of games

Panzer Dragoon, Serious Sam and a bunch of Stadia first games will be launching on the service soon.

It’s no secret that Google Stadia needs a ringer. They need a monster hit to drop onto the platform and show everyone that maybe buying into a cloud streaming service run by Google was actually a good idea. With several big complaints coming from the Stadia community on Reddit last week, it seems that Google has been listening to their supports…at least, it seems like they have. Following one of the main complaints being the lack of new games not being announced, Google has unveiled the next batch of titles coming to Stadia and they’re okay!

Five new games have been announced for the platform: Panzer Dragoon, Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, Lost Words: Beyond The Page and Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks). The two highlights will no doubt be Panzer Dragoon, the remake of the classic 1995 Sega Saturn classic, and Serious Sam, the old school first-person shooter that bundles Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Same HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE including all the DLC. The other three are slightly more interesting given that they’re Stadia first titles so while they’re not exclusives, they’re at least unique in that they’re gracing the world through streaming first.

Spitlings is a four-player competitive action game that will see your cute, blocky creature traverse 100 different levels and puzzles. Lost Words: Beyond the Page places the player in the shoes of a little girl using the words in her diary to save her village from destruction and Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks) will require you to build towers from continuously falling blocks while defending your stack from opponents slinging attacks your way. While they all sound fun in their own way, something tells me these kinds of games are just not what Stadia users are looking for right now.

While it is positive to see Stadia at least grow in some capacity, and some players will no doubt be excited to see two classic games on the platform, there’s still a long way to go before Stadia can go toe-to-toe with modern gaming hardware. Baby steps, I guess.

