Greedfall is getting an expansion and a new gen launch

Greedfall, the little RPG that could, is about to expand the horizons of its conquest with an expansion. Developed last year by studio Spiders (the studio’s name is Spiders, it wasn’t made by arachnids that exclusively dwell under an artist’s desk), an expansion for the game was announced last night with very few details as to what it could actually be about. One has to assume the project is still in very early development but fans of the original game will no doubt be stoked to head back to Teer Fradee to take over the land of the native inhabitants for the “glory” of civilisation.

When I say we know little about the expansion, I’m not kidding. We know it’s coming but beyond that, Spiders and publisher Focus Home Interactive have revealed nothing as to what it will involve. We also know that the game will be launching on the new generation of consoles, meaning we’ll soon have Greedfall on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in more than just backwards compatible mode. Presumably this will bring all kinds of graphical enhancements to an already gorgeous game. Focus Home Interactive has confirmed that it will be publishing both the expansion and the new-gen console versions despite Spiders being bought by Nacon just a few months before Greedfall launched.

I wasn’t a massive fan of Greedfall when it came out last year. Playing it on PS4, I enjoyed the game’s character builder and combat but was unfortunately disappointed by a tedious story that dragged on far longer than it needed to, weighed down by boring and irritating characters.

Last Updated: