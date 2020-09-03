Hello Games’ new project is a “huge, ambitious game like No Man’s Sky”

The success story of the decade, No Man’s Sky started out life as one of the most terribly designed, miserable to play and outright disappointing games to launch in 2016. Yet four years on, the game is a fundamentally different experience as Hello Games have managed to tweak and change so much that No Man’s Sky has become, arguably, one of the most interesting games on the market. In what has become a lesson for everyone in, “Offer low, sell high” pitching, Hello Games is out here teasing their next major project which, unlike the relatively small The Last Campfire, promises to be both “huge” and “ambitious”.

Speaking to Polygon, studio founder Sean Murray said that the team was currently planning another, “huge, ambitious game like No Man’s Sky”. That was most of what he shared, confirming that some folks at the studio have already begun pre-production on the new title. In that same interview, Murray some more of his thoughts on development of No Man’s Sky, saying that he didn’t regret the dev cycle of the game at all.

“There is this poison chalice or deal with the devil that I think any indie game developer would find actually a very difficult choice, right? The choice that we had with No Man’s Sky, where if I was to go back again, I would find it very difficult to know what the right path was,” he said. “Where you will have incredible interest in your game, you will have a huge amount of excitement for it. But you will be in a rocket ship, launching towards the sun, and you will be building that rocket on the way up. And there is an excitement and a craziness to that. Where we’ve ended up with the game, where we have hundreds of millions of hours played and a really happy community and all of that kind of thing, you know, I’m okay with that deal that we did, right?”

Having said that, Murray clarified that it wasn’t a process that he wanted to go through again, mainly because of the detrimental effect it had on the Hello Games staff. Yet at the end of the day, No Man’s Sky came out as a phenomenal game, even if the marketing and PR decisions made about it before launch were…well, they could have been better. Let’s just hope it doesn’t happen with the next massive project.

