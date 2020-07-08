Here’s an entire minute of Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood gameplay that looks metal AF

If we’re ranking famous monsters by their ability to be metal, then Werewolves are sitting very comfortably on a throne of Danzig records and spent Metallica guitar picks right now. What, you thought the mummy was metal? The mummy is the Jethro Tull of monsters, all flutes and stealing Grammy glory from Metallica. HOW DOES A FLUTIST WIN BEST METAL ALBUM IT STILL MAKES NO SENSE TO ME!

Three decades of rage aside, I’m still lycan what I’m seeing from Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood. It is a game of blood and rage, tapping into primal instincts and sticking it to the man as you tear down corrupt factories and rip heads in half so that you can save the planet. Basically, this is the video game version of Captain Planet that the world needs right now.

Publisher Nacon had some more details to share on the game, with a bittersweet announcement: It’ll be delayed until February 2021. On that note, here’s the latest trailer which looks like it’ll rip your screen a new one about yay wide:

With his former Caern in danger, Cahal must return to a land he once called home to protect his family and friends, no matter the cost. With the evil corporation Endron besieging them from every side, only you can fight the corruption taking root within your home, using the devastating power of the Werewolf to turn the tide.

Like I said…METAL! Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood exists as the antithesis to Vampire: The Masquerade, as those games favour a more subtle approach to using your supernatural gifts to ascend the food chain and earn a dominant position in Vampire mythology. Werewolf: The Apocalypse is somewhat more overt, featuring an in your face hack ‘n slash attitude that rewards you for getting drunk on rageahol and transforming into a rampaging man-wolf of corporate destruction.

And that sounds like a good time to me. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood will hit The Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X when it spots the full moon next year.

