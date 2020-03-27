Here’s every game announced from yesterday’s surprise Nintendo Direct Mini

Surprise! Having left Randy Orton in charge for the day, Nintendo launched a new mini-direct presentation from outta nowhere, leading to a three-count of joy and the reveal of a ton of games headed to the mega-popular console. So without wasting any more time, let’s dig into the announcements!

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

It’s the Xenoblade Chronicles game you al know and love, but with sharper visuals, polished music, plenty of quality of life changes and a brand new epilogue chapter. It’ll be arriving on May 29.

BioShock, Borderlands and XCOM 2 are headed to the Switch

This ain’t no place for a hero! Gearbox’s divine looter-shooters will be hoping onto the Switch soon enough with Borderlands: The Legendary Collection. That version will bundle up the first three games, but it’s not the only surprise that 2K Games has up its sleeve! XCOM 2, which feels perfect for te system, will also land on the console in a complete package that includes the War of the Chosen expansion and a quartet of DLC packs.

Lastly, BioShock: The Collection brings the entire Rapture collection to the console. All of these games will be landing on the same day: May 29. Would you kindly scroll down to the next entry?

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Black Order – Shadow of Doom DLC

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is going out with a bang, as the deadliest Latverian in existence makes his presence known. Dr Doom is ready to lay waste to the Marvel Universe, and only you can stop him. Out right now.

Shinsekai: Into the Depths

Under the sea, that’s where it’s better under the sea! Especially when dipping beneath the ocean waves results in a side-scrolling adventure game that was originally an Apple Arcade exclusive! Out now.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates Easter

CHOCOLATE-COVERED CHICKEN EGGS FOR EVERYONE! The most wholesome game in existence is getting ready to roll out its first seasonal celebration, which is all about gathering eggs and doing some DIY. This seasonal joy kicks off on April 1.

Good Job!

Button up that white collar and prepare to solve some tricky office puzzles, because this third-quarterly meeting has to continue or its game over! Out right now.

Catherine: Full Body

I remember playing Catherine on the PS3, when it first landed as an anime game about love, infidelity and solving weird puzzles that would doom your cheating ass to hell if you failed. It was bonkers then, it’s mental now and the expanded version is ready to force you to push some adultery blocks come July 7.

Ring Fit Adventure rhythm mode update

I just got this game! My lockdown title that’ll hopefully allow me to flex some muscle for the next three weeks, Ring Fit Adventure is expanding with a free update that’ll allow you to work out to the tune of several classic and modern Nintendo soundtracks. Doo-doo-doo-do-do!

King’s Bounty 2

Sounds old as heck and I have no idea what it’s even about so I’m just going to copy some flavour text from the press release I got. Ahem:

Offering a fresh take on the acclaimed fantasy series, King’s Bounty 2 expands upon its tactical turn-based battles to offer players a truly immersive RPG experience. Weight is added to each move, from battles to developing relationships with the people players meet within the world of Antara.

It’ll be out later on in the year.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds an ARMS fighter, ARMS gets a free trial

Finally, a new Smash character that isn’t from Fire Emblem. Nintendo’s wacky fighting game ARMS is getting some love as a mystery noodle-armed fighter drops into the arena, while the game that helped kick off the Nintendo Switch generation will be free to play between March 26 and April 6.

Bravely Default 2

Classic JRPG goodness, new characters and that divine urge to ding numbers. Bravely Default 2 (Which is actually the third game lol), will arrive later in the year but a demo can be summoned from the Nintendo eshop right meow.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Hey granddad! Here’s a bunch of games just for you! An entire 51 of them to be exact, ranging from Backgammon to Othello. Out on June 5.

Ninjala

Imagine Splatoon but with ninja weapons, acrobatics and special abilities derived from bubble gum. More like bubble yum am I right? Ninjala is out on May 27 and is…free to play? There must be a catch.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer are coming to Switch

Now this is pod-racing! One of the few redeeming factors of Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace (Next to Darth Maul, the Duel of the Fates track and the delightful Jar Jar Binks) is being reborn on Switch. The kind-of-alright but nowhere near as good successor to Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is also busting a move on that console. Jedi Academy can be grabbed right now, while Racer will arrive later in the year.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

A complete reake of the 1995 SEGA Saturn classic, which boasts fancier graphics and controls that aren’t rubbish. Grab your dragoon, take to the skies and shoot all the things. Out now.

Trials of Mana

Another remake, this one harkens back to the SNES days of JRPG goodness. A demo is now available, with the full release coming on April 24.

Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass

The Isle of Armour got a fresh new reveal yesterday, with Nintendo promising that the first expansion will land by the end of June. But wait, that’s not all! Nintendo also finished the reveal off with a blink and you’ll miss it sizzle reel of upcoming games. Here’s the list of what’s to come to Switch still:

Fuser – 2020

Elder Scrolls Blades – 2020

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus – May 2020

Vigor – Closed Beta – April 9

Burnout Paradise Remastered – 2020

Saints Row IV: Re-elected – March 27

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 – June 30

Mr. Driller DrillLand – June 25

Minecraft Dungeons – 2020

