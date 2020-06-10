Here’s everything that Bungie had to say about the exciting future of Destiny 2

Another year, another Destiny expansion and wham bam, thank you ma’am. Right? Well yes and no, as last night’s Destiny 2 stream wasn’t just focused on what’s coming to Bungie’s sandbox in the immediate future, but was also aimed at establishing plans for the looter-shooter that charted the path of the game well into 2022. Here’s everything that Bungie had to say last night about Destiny 2 and what lies in store for players when they return to the solar system battlefield.

Season of Arrivals begins this week

And it’s live right now! Seeing as how nobody wants to chat about the dismal Season of the Worthy, Destiny 2’s latest season kicked off last night with the emergence of the strange Pyramid ships that have invaded our neck of the cosmic woods. They’ve landed dangerously close, and players will battling the hordes within as they pursue a new Exotic questline. There’s also a brand new Dungeon that will offer more details on the Darkness, as its influence creeps closer and asks Guardians to choose a more sinister path to power.

This year’s Destiny 2 expansion is called Beyond Light

On September 22, Guardians will be able to venture to Europa and explore the origins of the Exo race on Jupiter’s coldest moon. The storyline seems to be bringing the Fallen back into the big picture, with their Kell Eramis rallying her troops for yet another strike back at humanity. As usual, there’ll be a new raid, but the big news here is the introduction of a brand new elemental power called Stasis. Supposedly gifted by the Darkness itself, it’ll be interesting to see how this impacts on Destiny 2’s power system.

Also coming in the expansion: A return to the Cosmodrome! The classic area from the original Destiny will be back as its own patrol zone, presumably with a few tweaks and new threats to deal with.

Destiny 2’s expansions for 2021 and 2022 were also revealed

In an industry that usually plays its cards very close to its chest, it was refreshing to see just how committed Bungie still is to their franchise, with the reveal of The Witch Queen expansion for 2021 and Lightfall in 2022. Only teased, these big expansions re confirmation from Bungie that Destiny 2 will be supported for many more years still, so don’t get your hopes up on seeing Destiny 3: Tokyo Drift anytime soon.

Destiny 2 is going next-gen

On the eve of a new console generation, Destiny 2 is getting a hefty visual upgrade. Bungie says that the game will now hit 4K resolutions and run at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but here’s the really good news: It’s pretty much going to be free for players to make the shift. Bungie says that in addition to the base game being free to play, all purchased season pass and expansion content will follow you over to your shiny new console when the game eventually lands on those systems.

In multiplayer talk, Bungie is also preparing for inter-generational play, which boils down to console players being able to cross the divide and still interact with other Guardians. PS5 and PS4 players can fool around in their ecosystem, and the same applies to Xbox.

Bungie is preparing to shrink Destiny 2

There’s no easy way around this: Destiny 2 has become far too big. With multiple patrol zones, story missions, adventures and raids, Bungie has decided to trim the fat off of Destiny 2, albeit in a manner which will preserve that content in what the studio is calling the Destiny Classic Vault. “The primary D2 content leaving the game and going into the DCV this fall are the destinations — Mars, Io, Titan, Mercury and Leviathan — and their supported activities,” Bungie wrote on their website.

That will leave the Moon, Tanled Shore, Dreaming City, European Dead Zone and Nessus active come the launch of Beyond Light, with the new zones of Europa and the Cosmodrome filling in the void. Bungie is also hoping to bring back classic Destiny content with this new approach, cycling in new and old content to keep the experience fresh. “This approach allows us respond to player feedback more rapidly, enable more innovation, and will keep Destiny 2 and your characters thriving for years to come,” the studio explained of their game-shrinking approach.

On the plus side, this should result in Destiny 2 no longer having those excruciatingly long updates whenever a new patch is released, as Bungie continues to fine-tune their sandbox.

