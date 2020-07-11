Home Gaming Here’s everything that the Devolver Digital Not-E3 presentation showed off today

By Darryn Bonthuys
July 11, 2020
Blood! The future’s future! Marketing buzzwords running amok while the masses prey for a microtransaction that can end the onslaught of AAA games demanding that you spend all your time focused purely on them! Who can save us, in this our darkest hour? Who will lead incredibly broke gamers disillusioned with the current status quo to a new promised land?

No idea, but until that messiah arrives I’ll gladly settle for Devolver Digital. The funkiest brand in piss-taking annual marketing and surprisingly good video games is back once again, with plenty of products to show off. And heck, not a single one of their titles have been leaked so far. Now that’s airtight publicity! Here’s everything that Devolver Digital had to show off tonight:

Shadow Warrior 3: Way to Motoko gameplay trailer

Fall Guys stumbles onto Steam and PS4 in August

Carrion has a July 23 release date and is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Olija

