Here’s your E3 2021 schedule for Microsoft, Ubisoft, and more

After a year away from the spotlight, E3 is back and finally ready to bulldoze an entire dump-truck’s worth of hype straight to your face. With just over a week to go, E3 2021 officially kicks off on Saturday with a beefy salvo from Ubisoft, and then continues through to Sunday with the likes of Microsoft, Bethesda, and Square Enix all delivering various showcases.

So when is it all going to happen? A handful of times still need to be finalised, but the good news is that most of these press conferences will be taking place from hours that don’t veer towards the side of the day that requires a Redbull enema to stay awake for. Forget about those lame sports you’d normally be watching, because these showcases are going to be dominating your evenings from next week.

Here’s the full list, with good ol’ local timing just for you. American friends, just subtract by like ten hours or something I don’t know I’m not a world clock.

Saturday, June 12

Broadcast pre-show begins – 7 PM

Ubisoft Forward – 9 PM

Gearbox Entertainment time to be confirmed

Sunday, June 13

Broadcast pre-show begins – 17:45 PM

Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase – 7 PM

PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show presentations – 8 PM

Square Enix’s Presents – 21:15 PM

Monday, June 14

Broadcast pre-show – 5 PM

Razer E3 Keynote – 9 PM

Capcom showcase time to be determined

Take-Two Interactive time to be determined

Tuesday, June 15

Broadcast pre-show – 5 PM

Nintendo Direct – 6 PM

Bandai Namco time to be determined

Not too shabby! There are a few other ancillary events also taking place, but for more on those you can check out our bigger E3 2021 guide right here. You’ve got a week to prepare, which means that it’s time to grab your comfiest pants, best chair, and hook up the ol’ catheter so that nothing of value is missed. Normal E3 stuff then.

Last Updated: