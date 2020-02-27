Home Gaming Here’s your first look at Pokémon Sword and Shield’s newest (and fugliest) legendary, Zarude

Here’s your first look at Pokémon Sword and Shield’s newest (and fugliest) legendary, Zarude

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on February 27, 2020
1 min read
0
Zarudo

It seriously looks like a pavement special, and in Japan it goes by the name of Zarudo. MORE ON THIS BREAKING STORY AS IT DEVELOPS WHILE I WAIT FOR THE NINTENDO PR TO UPDATE MY INBOX!

Update: Here’s an English trailer! In good ol’ western tongue, this dude’s name is Zarude.

We’ve confirmed the existence of Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokémon. When fighting, it swings around using trees and their branches, attacking relentlessly with its sharp claws or any other means it has. Its quick wit helps it excel in battles.

  • Type: Dark/Grass
  • Ability: Leaf Guard

Last Updated: February 27, 2020

Check Also

Shinobi frog Greninja Is officially the most popular Pokémon according to fans

A while back, Google teamed up with Nintendo to poll fans on who they thought was the grea…