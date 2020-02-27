Here’s your first look at Pokémon Sword and Shield’s newest (and fugliest) legendary, Zarude

It seriously looks like a pavement special, and in Japan it goes by the name of Zarudo. MORE ON THIS BREAKING STORY AS IT DEVELOPS WHILE I WAIT FOR THE NINTENDO PR TO UPDATE MY INBOX!

Update: Here’s an English trailer! In good ol’ western tongue, this dude’s name is Zarude.

We’ve confirmed the existence of Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokémon. When fighting, it swings around using trees and their branches, attacking relentlessly with its sharp claws or any other means it has. Its quick wit helps it excel in battles.

Type: Dark/Grass

Dark/Grass Ability: Leaf Guard

