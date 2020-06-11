Home Gaming Here’s your first look at the PlayStation 5 console

Here’s your first look at the PlayStation 5 console

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on June 11, 2020
1 min read
2

It’s official! This is what the Sony PlayStation 5 will look like:

Here’s your first look at the PlayStation 5 console 3

Sony will release the PS5 in two flavours: A regular edition with a Blu-Ray disc drive, and a console that focuses purely on digital delivery.

Here’s your first look at the PlayStation 5 console 4

As a reminder, here’s a look at what this bad boy is packing inside:

  • CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)
  • GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
  • GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2
  • Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit
  • Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s
  • Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD
  • IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)
  • Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot
  • External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)
  • Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

Last Updated: June 11, 2020

Check Also

The remake of cult classic cel-shaded shooter XIII will finally be out in November

Thanks to Amazon Spain accidentally leaking some info (Ole!) on XIII, it looks like the re…