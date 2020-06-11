Here’s your first look at the PlayStation 5 console

It’s official! This is what the Sony PlayStation 5 will look like:

Sony will release the PS5 in two flavours: A regular edition with a Blu-Ray disc drive, and a console that focuses purely on digital delivery.

As a reminder, here’s a look at what this bad boy is packing inside:

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

