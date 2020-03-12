Here’s your first official look at the new LEGO Mario playset

Here’s your first official look at the new LEGO Mario playset

How has this never been done before? On the one hand, you have LEGO. The premier name in creativity and construction, literal building blocks for the imagination. On the other hand you have Super Mario, Nintendo’s most famous mascot who made a name for himself by stomping on turtles and busting blocks for a living. Put the two together, and you’ve got LEGO Mario, a match made in heaven between franchises.

LEGO Super Mario is ready to run and jump in a new real-life game. Create LEGO brick challenges for you and your friends, defeat enemies and of course, collect coins!

“We are very excited to bring Mario into the physical world through interactive and social LEGO play”, said Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer, EVP of the LEGO Group in a press release.

With this experience we will help millions of kids with love for Mario to engage and play in a completely new way, where they are in control of creating and playing games with their favourite character. By seamlessly incorporating the latest digital technology, LEGO Super Mario is a highly social, interactive and collaborative experience for kids.

“I have always liked LEGO products and how they help children use their imagination to play”, said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo Co., Ltd.

The new product we created together with the LEGO Group seeks to combine two different styles of play – one where you freely build the world of Mario and the other where you play with Mario in the very world that you have created.

That looks…AMAZING. While being able to accurately recreate the two-dimensional levels of classic Mario games in your living room is one thing, it’s the big replica of the infamous Italian plumber who looks set to steal the spotlight by utilising what appears to be bluetooth technology to interact with playsets. I know what I want for my birthday!

Last Updated: