Hitman 3 turns you into a ninja this month, brings back Elusive Targets

Hitman 3 won’t have any post-launch levels dropped into Agent 47’s world of assassination, but fret not! There’ll be plenty of new challenging content to power through in the months to come. IO Interactive has revealed the February roadmap for Hitman 3, which includes plenty of Escalation Contracts and the return of Elusive Targets.

For owners of Hitman 3’s deluxe edition, there’ll be two exclusive challenges available in March. The Proloff Parable is a murder on the Romanian express that has 47 working his way through the deadly train of Providence operatives while dressed in his best Storm Shadow cosplay. In addition to a snazzy ninja suit, you’ll also unlock a neat sniper rifle and a katana that resembles Rukia Kuchiki’s sword in a Shikai state. Reminder to self, stop thinking about the upcoming return of Bleach.

The Gauchito Antiquity heads back to my favourite map in the game, Mendoza, and drops a number of emetic poison gadgets into your arsenal. The perfect gear for any assassins who enjoy making their assassins hurl chunks before they drown them in their own toilet vomit. For owners of Hitman 3’s regular edition, there’ll also be plenty of other Escalation Protocols arriving throughout the month. The Dartmoor EP looks especially interesting as not only will you have to take out every member of the Carlisle family, you’ll have to make it look like an accidental kill as well.

For this month’s Elusive Targets, players will head back to sunny Sapienza, for The Deceivers. Two unlucky soon to be dead victims, one chance at pulling off the assassination properly. Better bring your best explosive rubber ducky. Here’s the full breakdown of what to expect this month:

February 4 – The Baskerville Barney Escalation Contract

February 11 – MinnMax Dubai Featured Contracts

February 18 – The Sinbad Stringent Escalation Contract

February 23 – Game Update

February 23 – Kinda Funny Dartmoor Featured Contracts, The Proloff Parable and The Gauchito Antiquity Deluxe Escalations

February 26 – March 8: The Deceivers Sapienza Elusive Target

Hitman 3 is out right meow, and it’s pretty much a pitch-perfect execution of every idea that IO Interactive brought to Agent 47’s table across the entire franchise, distilled into one surprisingly cinematic selection of missions.

