Horizon: Zero Dawn is going to look absolutely amazing on PC

One of the best games on the PS4 currently, is finally making the hop to PC on August 7. Just in time for me to buy it and have a second platform to ignore it, just like I’ve done with my current black box for the last couple of…years. WAIT TRACY PUT DOWN THE KNIFE I SWEAR I’LL PLAY IT THIS TIME! Office blood feuds aside, Horizon: Zero Dawn was a stunner a couple of years ago on PlayStation 4, and it’s bound to be a proper work of gawking beauty when it does arrive on the most Liverpool FC of platforms:

Undeniably the best, but I wish your fanbases would stop gloating about it because much like your opinion on the Joe Rogan podcast I simply do not give a crap. In a new trailer, developer Guerrilla games detailed what features PC players can expect to support. The trailer happens to be embedded below, along with the hottest of takes on what all these fancy terms actually mean:

Ultra-wide support

Which is more than I can say fer yer mum, HEYOH!

Unlocked frame-rates

Raters gonna rate because they’re anus.

Dynamic foliage

It’s like regular grass…but dynamic!

Graphical customisation

Man this game is going to look amazing at 320 x 280 resolution with all the jaggies on the edges.

Improved reflections

Just like that bastard in my mirror who copies everything I do, you’ll be able to reflect on your own annoying dopplegangers when you want to see if your clothing looks decent.

Controller options

Oooh Remedy Entertainment is not going to be happy about this.

Benchmarking tool

I don’t see how anything else can beat a pocket knife for when you need to deface public property, but let’s see if Guerrilla can surprise me.

And here’s what you’ll need to run the game!

Minimum settings:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Windows 10 64-bits Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or AMD FX [email protected]

Intel Core [email protected] or AMD FX [email protected] Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended settings:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Windows 10 64-bits Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or Ryzen 5 [email protected]

Intel Core [email protected] or Ryzen 5 [email protected] Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

Just a mere month to go, until Horizon: Zero Dawn makes a splash on PC via Steam (Where it was cheaper locally until VPN-abusing users apparently drove the price up) and the Epic Games Store. I’m actually in the process of building a gaming PC right now (which at this point is the bit where I cry about the hardware I can’t have), so I’m genuinely keen to get my hands on the game come launch day just so that I have my benchmark for future hardware installed.

Oh no, it’s too late. I’m becoming one of them.

Last Updated: