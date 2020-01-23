Housemarque’s next game will be their “most ambitious and biggest game” to date

If there’s a name in a very particular brand of action that mixes deceptively simple visuals with orgasmic visual explosions and the tightest of score attack runs, then it has to be Housemarque. The Finnish powerhouse behind the likes of Resogun and Nex Machina have had a bit of a bad patch lately, with their more stellar products failing to find an audience despite the fact that they’re a bucket of pure arcade fun in an industry that delights in nickel and diming its consumers.

With Stormdivers being a damp squib in the battle royale market, Housemarque is looking towards the future and an era where their next project is their biggest one yet. “So now we are focused on delivering our most ambitious and biggest game to date, putting every other project on hold, including the development of Stormdivers,” Housemarque CEO Ilari Kuittinen wrote in an open letter.

It is great that the whole company can come together to deliver this game, which will define the next evolution of Housemarque. We are very humbled to have amazing support from our partner over the course of the past few years, and this support has continuously grown on a monthly basis. In closing, Housemarque is very excited to celebrate our 25th Anniversary this Summer, and we are confident that we will pleasantly surprise our fans with the new game. We are eagerly awaiting the day we can announce it. At the same time, it is always nerve-wracking to anticipate what your reaction will be when we do finally complete development and the game is out for everyone to enjoy. We’ve never delivered anything at this scale before. The time is drawing ever closer when our publishing partner will reveal what we are working on, with the launch coming after that. This year will be full of exciting surprises, and we can’t wait to experience them with all of you!

No one wants to spit in the hard work and effort of another studio, but I can’t think of anyone who would shed a tear for the demise of Stormdivers. An attempt to wrest some of that battle royale magic away from the industry giants, Stormdivers failed to ignite the larger gaming world and simply didn’t have that spark of joy that Housemarque’s previous efforts all possessed.

How the studio plans to develop their blockbuster and retain that talent for addictive action, is something I’m dying to see revealed. You haven’t lived until you’ve attempted a flawless run on games like Alienation, Resogun and Nex Machina. Hopefully that magic is coming to what could be the game that either cements Housemarque as a titan or spells the end for one of the most undervalued studios in the industry today.

