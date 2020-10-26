How to catch Regieleki and Regidrago in Pokémon Crown Tundra

There’s a number of familiar legendary beasts to capture in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s new Crown Tundra DLC, as well as a few new ones! The Regi legendary beasts have some new additions to the menageriem as in addition to Regirock, Registeel, and Regice, you’ll also be able to chuck a few pokeballs at Regieleki and Regidrago.

As you’ve surmised, these new twists on the Regi critters are electric and dragon-type beasts, but you’ll need to catch the other Reggies first before you can add a few new pages to your Pokedex. Here’s how you can catch them and the original Regi-trio.

How To Get Registeel

Over on the Giant’s Bed just outside of Freezington, you’ll spot a shrine which can only be opened once you answer a riddle. “Let ring the piercing note that will wake the giant of steel,” the clue reads. Press the left stick in on your Switch controller, and your character will crack a delightful whistling tune (provided that they are off their bicycle). The door is open, and you can now explore the ruins.

To wake Registeel up, all you have to do is run over each of the panels on the floor. Once they’re all lit up, the Steel-type giant will awaken and you can battle it for a chance at capturing the first legendary. If you accidentally make Registeel faint, you can restart the battle by running over the floor panels once again.

How To Get Regirock

Back at The Giant’s Bed, you can find another shrine that is locked to you. “Let the first Pokemon hold a never-changing stone,” this location’s clue reads. Pretty self-explanatory stuff, so equip an Everstone to your first Pokemon in your party. You can find these around the Galar region, or you can pay the diggers outside of the daycare center in the Wild Area and they’ll uncover one for you eventually.

Inside the shrine, make your way to Regirock’s location, light up the floor panels and prepare to battle again.

How To Get Regice

You can find Regice’s shrine in the Snowslide Slope, and the clue to open it is “walk together with a living crystal of snow.” You’ll need to have a Cryogonal as the first pokemon in your party. These ice-type critters can be found in Crown Tundra’s snow-covered areas. Illuminate the floor panels once more to start the battle and capture Regice.

How To Get Regieleki And Regidrago

And now for the hard part. Not in terms of catching one of these dudes, but for choosing which one you want. Yup, you’ll only be able to obtain either Regieleki or Regidrago, not both. Well unless you own a second Pokemon game or are willing to do some trading. Anyway! Have all three Reggies in your party, head to the eastern corner of the Crown Tundra in Three-Point Pass and you’ll come across the shrine.

Unlock the door with Reggie power, and once inside the shrine you’ll have to choose which to capture. Light up the floor panel dots, prepare for a fight and eventually you’ll have a fourth legendary to add to your party. Mission complete.

