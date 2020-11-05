How to easily bring your Xbox library with you to Xbox Series X/S

The big draw of the Xbox Series X isn’t just a console that gets you into games quicker than ever before while paving the way for developers to kick elevator transitions into an early grave. It’s the idea that everything you’ve ever played actually matters, and that you can bring your gaming legacy with you onto the new hardware. So how do you do it? Really easily actually. Here’s how it works.

Get a decent storage device

As long as it has enough capacity and is USB 3.0 compliant, you can store several games on a chunky flash drive or an external hard drive. For my own personal use, I’ve got a Western Digital 1TB external drive, which does the job nicely and allows me to preserve my collection in an easy to access back-up.

Move or copy files over to your storage device

Plug it in, format it if necessary and select the option to copy your chosen games over when prompted by the Xbox menu. This process doesn’t take too long either thanks to the USB 3.0 requirement, and yes I’m glaring at my PS4 right now. If you want, you can also use this drive as a spare storage space to play games from, but be warned that doing so usually results in horrendous loading times.

Plug the storage device into the Xbox Series X/S and copy your games over

Pretty much exactly the same as the previous two steps, seeing as how the Xbox family has a unified user interface. Plug in your storage device, copy everything over and go make a sammich while you wait. Chicken, mayo, and Sriracha sauce is my recommendation.

Start playing your games

That’s it, it is genuinely that easy. Microsoft has created a plug ‘n play format for the Xbox consoles, that even carries your save-games over with you thanks to internal and cloud technology, allowing you to pick up right from where you left off with not only Xbox Series X games, but also Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. In my own testing I’ve been playing the exact same game across multiple console, taking my progression from current to next-gen easily enough.

Quick and simple, with no complex fluffing about to get what should be an elegant process sorted. For more on Microsoft’s new tech, check out our review on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Last Updated: