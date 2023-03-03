How to Prepare for Your First Destiny 2 Raid

INTRODUCTION TO RAIDING IN DESTINY 2

Raids are endgame activities in Destiny 2 that require a high level of skill and coordination. These challenging encounters offer unique loot and rewards that are not available in other activities, making them highly sought after by players.

If you’re new to raiding in Destiny 2, it’s essential to understand a few key points before diving in:

Raids are designed for six players and typically require a high level of coordination and teamwork.

You must meet specific power level requirements to participate in a raid, so you’ll need to farm for high-level gear before attempting one.

Familiarizing yourself with the mechanics of a specific raid is essential, as each encounter has its unique challenges and mechanics.

Gearing up with the right weapons, armor, and mods is crucial for success in a raid.

Preparing for a raid in Destiny 2 requires skill, coordination, and gear. If you’re up for the

GATHER A TEAM

As with any group activity in Destiny 2, having a solid team is essential for raid success. Here are some tips for finding and forming a team:

Join a clan or community group: These groups often have raid teams looking for new members or at least can help connect you with other players looking to form a team.

Utilize the in-game LFG (Looking for Group) tool: This feature allows you to search for and join groups looking for additional players for a raid.

Ask your friends: If you have friends who play Destiny 2, see if they are interested in joining you for a raid. Having a group of players you already know, and trust can be helpful.

Be patient: Raids can be long and challenging, so it's crucial to find a patient and understanding team. Don't be afraid to politely decline an invitation if the group dynamic isn't a good fit.

Communication is vital: Make sure to have a reliable microphone and use in-game chat or a third-party communication tool to coordinate with your team. Clear communication will help ensure everyone is on the same page and can work together effectively.

MAKE SURE YOU MEET THE POWER LEVEL REQUIREMENTS

Power level is an important aspect of Destiny 2 that determines your character’s effectiveness in combat. It is the average of the highest power items you own for each slot, and it affects the damage you can inflict on enemies and how resilient you are. When preparing for a raid, it is essential to make sure you meet the power level requirements. Here are some tips to increase your power level:

Obtain higher-level gear: You can increase your power level by finding higher-level gear in a specific equipable slot. Even blue items will count as an upgrade if they are above your current power level.

Complete powerful and pinnacle rewards: Powerful and pinnacle rewards are weekly tasks that grant gear above your current power level. These rewards are essential for increasing your power level beyond the soft cap.

Use mods wisely: Mods can significantly increase your power level, so it's fundamental to use the right ones for your gear. Consider using mods that increase DPS or decrease the damage you take.

Take advantage of exotics: Exotic gear tends to have higher power levels, so obtaining and using exotic weapons and armor can help boost your power level.

Join a clan: Clan engrams are rich rewards that can increase your power level by a significant amount. Joining a clan and participating in clan activities can help you obtain these rewards.

Following these tips can increase your power level and ensure you meet the requirements for a successful raid. Remember to prioritize gear with the highest power level, and don’t be afraid to try out different mods and exotics to find the best combination for your play style.

FAMILIARIZE YOURSELF WITH THE RAID MECHANICS

Before diving into a raid, you must understand the specific mechanics you will encounter. Researching the raid beforehand and familiarizing yourself with the various encounters and challenges can go a long way in ensuring success.

Here are a few tips to help you prepare:

Watch videos or read guides : There are plenty of resources available online to help you understand a raid’s mechanics. You can find videos on YouTube or written guides on various websites or forums.

Ask for help: If you're struggling to understand a mechanic, don't hesitate to ask for help. Join a clan or community group specifically for raid novices, or ask your team members for clarification.

: If you’re struggling to understand a mechanic, don’t hesitate to ask for help. Join a clan or community group specifically for raid novices, or ask your team members for clarification. Practice the mechanics: Many of the mechanics you’ll encounter in a raid can also be found in other activities. For example, try practicing the mechanics in a Nightfall or Strike if you’re struggling with a specific boss encounter.

By familiarizing yourself with the mechanics beforehand, you’ll be better equipped to handle the challenges that come your way during the raid.

GATHER YOUR GEAR AND LOADOUT

Preparation for a raid in Destiny 2 goes beyond just understanding the mechanics and having a solid team. It’s also essential to ensure you have the right gear and loadout to tackle the challenges ahead. Here are some key considerations when gathering your gear for a raid:

Know the role you will play: Different roles in a raid will require different gear and loadouts. For example, a player focusing on damage will want to prioritize weapons and armor that increase their damage output. A player focusing on support may prioritize gear that boosts their allies’ abilities. Make sure you know what role you will be playing and gear up accordingly.

Choose your weapons wisely: Different raid encounters may require different weapons. For example, a raid boss with a lot of tough armor may be more susceptible to precision damage from a sniper rifle, while a boss with many minions may be easier to take down with a shotgun or machine gun. Consider the weapons that will be most effective for your specific encounter.

Don't forget about your armor: Your armor can significantly impact your performance in a raid. Look for armor that provides boosts to your abilities, such as increased mobility or increased ability energy. You may also want to consider armor that increases your resistance to certain types of damage, such as void or solar damage.

Use mods to your advantage: Mods can significantly enhance your gear and give you an edge in a raid. Look for mods that boost your abilities, such as increased ability duration or damage output. You can also use mods to increase your resistance to certain types of damage or overall resilience.

Experiment with different loadouts: Don't be afraid to try out extra gear and loadout combinations to see what works best for you. Remember that encounters may require different approaches, so it's always a good idea to have a few different loadouts ready.

By gathering the right gear and loadout, you can increase your chances of success in a raid and make the experience more enjoyable overall.

PREPARE FOR THE UNEXPECTED

Preparing for the unexpected is crucial to any raid in Destiny 2. Despite thorough preparation, setbacks and wipes are common in raids. Here are a few tips for handling these setbacks:

Be patient : Raids can take a long time, and it’s essential to have patience and not get discouraged by setbacks, says CBR.

Communicate: Make sure to communicate with your team and identify any mistakes that may have caused a wipe. This will help you learn and improve for the next attempt.

Take breaks: If you're feeling frustrated or burnt out, it can be helpful to take a break and return to the raid later with a fresh mindset.

Utilize resources: If you're struggling with a specific mechanic or encounter, many resources available online, such as guides or videos, can help you better understand and overcome the challenge.

Seek help from the community: Many community groups and support networks are available for players looking for help with raids. Don't be afraid to ask for assistance or advice from experienced players.

It’s essential to remember that raiding in Destiny 2 can be a challenging and time-consuming activity, but it’s also enriching. Taking the time to prepare and gather a strong team will increase your chances of success and make the experience more enjoyable.

Don’t get discouraged if you encounter setbacks or wipes, as these are common occurrences in raids, says Gamesradar. Stay patient, persist, and continue to learn and improve your skills. Remember, completing a raid is a team effort, and with the right mindset and preparation, you can conquer any challenge that comes your way.

CONCLUSION

Preparation is vital when it comes to tackling a raid in Destiny 2. By gathering a team of like-minded players, ensuring you meet the power level requirements, familiarizing yourself with the raid mechanics, picking the right gear and loadout, and being prepared for the unexpected, you can set yourself up for success.

Remember also to utilize additional resources and seek out bonus tips to give you an extra edge. And most importantly, don’t be discouraged by setbacks. With patience and persistence, you can conquer any raid.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Check out online guides or watch videos on raid strategies to understand better what to expect and how to approach each encounter. Join a community group or seek support from other players who have experience with the raid. They may be able to offer helpful tips or support when things get tough. Keep an eye on the in-game events calendar for raid challenges, which offer unique modifiers and rewards for completing the raid in a specific way.

BONUS TIPS

If you’re having trouble with a specific encounter, try breaking it down into smaller pieces and practicing those individually. For example, focus on just the first phase of a boss fight, or hone in on a specific mechanic that’s giving you trouble. Use your abilities and supers wisely. Don’t be afraid to save them for key moments or to help out a struggling teammate. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different loadouts and weapon combinations. Sometimes, a change of pace can make all the difference.

END NOTE

Embracing the raid challenge in Destiny 2 can be daunting, but with the proper preparation and mindset, you can overcome any obstacle. So don’t be afraid to try it – and remember, every wipe is a learning opportunity. Good luck on your first raid journey, Guardians!

